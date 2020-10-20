Everything You Need to Know About Absentee Voting

Record numbers of absentee ballots are being cast in Montgomery, and across the nation.

by Jerome Jones

The 2020 general election is two weeks away and thousands of absentee ballots have been cast in Alabama.

There are nine days left to apply for an absentee ballot.

To vote absentee in person, all a registered voter has to do is provide phone ID and complete a one page application.

In Montgomery County, absentee voting is happening at the Montgomery County courthouse.

The process is faster than people think, and an absentee ballot can be requested and completed on the same day.

As of Monday more than 16,000 mail in ballot request have been processed by the Montgomery Co. Circuit Clerk office and hundreds more have voted absentee in person.

“Yesterday alone we had 651 voters come in person,” said Montgomery Circuit Clerk Gina Ishman.

Voters can go to the Montgomery Circuit Clerks office in the county courthouse to apply for an absentee ballot.

Mail-in ballots can be requested at the Alabama Secretary of State website.

The last day to request a mail-in ballot is Thursday, October 29th.

Mail in ballots come with all the envelopes necessary to return and must be received no later than 12 noon on Election Day, November 3rd.

The deadline to apply for and cast an in person absentee ballot is 5pm on Monday, November 2;.

By administrative order Secretary of State John Merrill made it possible for all Alabama voters who are concerned with Coronavirus or crowded polling places to vote absentee.

The correct box to check on the application reads I have a physical illness of infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls.

“Absentee balloting is one of the most secure ways to cast your vote, and it’s as easy as it can possibly be,” says Secretary of State John Merrill.

To view a sample ballot , click here.