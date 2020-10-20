Montgomery County Mugshots (10/11/20 – 10/17/20)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
2/19
ARRINGTON, RICKIE – Probation Revocation
3/19
WILLIS, EMOND – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle
4/19
SMITH, JESSICA – Theft of Propery 3rd
5/19
SIMMONS, KENT – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
6/19
SAVAGE, ALTWAN – Aggravated Stalking-Following in Violation of a Court Order
7/19
PARKER, RACHEL – Possesion of Controlled Substance
8/19
MORGAN, MICHEAL – Probation Revocation
9/19
MITCHELL JR, JOSEPH – Theft of Property 1st
10/19
MCLEMORE, DEVIN – Robbery 1st
11/19
LUSTER, QUARTEZ – Murder
12/19
KING JR, ONTARIO – Robbery 1st
13/19
JACKSON, TERRIS – Auto Burglary
14/19
JACKSON JR, DAVID – Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault 3rd
15/19
HOLIDAY, ISADORE – Capital Murder
16/19
DORSEY, KINNARD – Arson Second Degree
17/19
DILLON, BRANDON – Theft of Property 1st
18/19
DILLARD, D’ANTHONY – Holding for USM Only
19/19
DANIEL, TRENTON – Drive with Suspended Tag
