Montgomery Man Suffering from Memory Loss Reported Missing

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for the location of Anderson Green. Green is currently missing. He is a 5’11”, 140 pound black male.

On Sunday, October 11, around midnight, Green left the area of 123 Windy Wood Drive in Montgomery. He reportedly suffers from seizures that requires medication.Detectives also say he Green may be suffering from acute memory loss, though no official diagnosis has been made.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Green, call the Montgomery police at 334-625-2850 or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.