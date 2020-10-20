Montgomery Police Searching for Missing Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for your help in finding Anderson Green.

Green is a 62-year-old man and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on October 11, 2020, around 3:13 a.m. walking away from his home in the Windywood Drive area of Montgomery.

He was wearing gray sweat pants, a black t-shirt and brown boots. He is 5’11” tall and 160 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Anderson Green, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 241-2651.