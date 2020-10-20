Rain Chances Gradually Rise Through Friday

by Ben Lang

It’s another clear and mild morning across central and south Alabama. After sunrise, expect plenty of sunshine through the morning. Temperatures warm into the mid 80s this afternoon, with the sky becoming partly cloudy. A stray shower might be possible across far south Alabama, but overall our dry weather pattern continues. Tonight looks mostly clear and mild, with lows in the low 60s.

Wednesday looks partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers possible. Expect highs in the mid 80s. Showers could be a bit more widely scattered Thursday. The best chance for rain appears to be Friday. Tropical moisture and an approaching cold front work in tandem to produce scattered to numerous showers and storms.

This weekend won’t be as dry and sunny as last weekend. The rain chance looks decent Saturday, while the front moves closer. Otherwise, expect more clouds than sun. The front may fizzle out near our area, and won’t completely clear clouds and rain on Sunday. In fact, Sunday may feature more clouds than sun with widely scattered showers. High temperatures warm into the low 80s.

Next Monday looks mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers. Rain becomes more widespread Tuesday as another cold front heads our way. This front looks stronger, and could bring a significant cool-down around the middle of next week, just in time for Halloween weekend.