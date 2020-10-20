Suspect Identified in Felony Theft of Property Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Through an anonymous tip, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in a felony theft of property investigation. Authorities say Quanderious Phillips, 23, of Montgomery hasn’t been officially charged. He will face a grand jury for felony first degree Theft of Property.

On Wednesday, September 30, Phillips allegedly entered the Ztec Convenience Store located in the 10000 block of Chantilly Parkway entered a office area and stole envelopes containing over $3,000.

Quanderious Phillips, 23, of Montgomery identified as a suspect in a felony theft of property investigation. Phillips allegedly entered the Ztec Convenience Store located in the 10000 block of Chantilly Parkway entered a office area and stole envelopes containing over $3,000. pic.twitter.com/DnXCa00DBh — Alabama News Network (@ALNewsNetwork) October 20, 2020

Check back with Alabama News Network for more on this investigation.