Buddy Watch Walk East Shines Spotlight on Veterans Issues

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A group of military veterans are walking through Alabama — to raise awareness about some of the serious issues — some veterans face after leaving the service.

“We all served. We kind of feel like it’s our duty to help our brothers and sisters deal with the issues that are plaguing them,” said Army veteran John Ring.

Buddy Watch Walk East is a 601 mile journey from Mississippi — all the way to Georgia — with stops in more than forty cities along the way.

“We’ve enjoyed a few days here in Selma meeting with veterans, talking about some of the issues,” said Ring.

Issues like homelessness — addiction — suicide — and post traumatic stress disorder. Issues many veterans struggle to deal with on their own.

“I founded the organization to help raise awareness to these issues, to help unite organizations all over the country that are trying to help veterans cope with these issues,” Ring said.

“Most of them that have gone to combat have witnessed traumatic events. So, they keep it bottled in. They don’t want to talk to someone who don’t understand what they’ve gone through,” said retired Army veteran Jimmy Mathews.

The walk through Alabama — also includes stops in Montgomery and Tuskegee.

October 29th — is Buddy Watch Walk Day — in the city of Montgomery.