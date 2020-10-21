Local Boys and Girls Club Host 30th Charity Golf Tournament

by Kay McCabe

The Boys and Girls Club of the River Region hosted their 30th annual golf and tennis charity tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

After being postponed in May due to the pandemic, the local non-profit held their events at Wynlakes Golf and Country club with over 130 participants.

The club has raised over two million dollars in the past, and the money raised will benefit the kids of the organization by funding areas like academics, career success, and overall future building.

