Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth Tests Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lt. Governor Ainsworth says he was tested out of an abundance of caution after being notified that a member of his Sunday school church group had acquired the Coronavirus.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris informed Ainsworth of his results and says his office is taking the necessary steps to have combat the virus.

“Though no symptoms have yet appeared, I will quarantine for the appropriate period and seek follow-up tests to ensure the virus has run its course before resuming public activities,” says Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth. “I appreciate the words of support that have already begun to be extended and am thankful for the prayers that are being offered for my recovery.”

Lt. Gov. Ainsworth said he has taken ever effort to maintain and follow CDC safety protocols.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey released a statement following the lieutenant governor’s positive test results:

“I certainly wish the lieutenant governor well and hope for a quick recovery,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. “Even as we have seen progress in our state, COVID-19 continues to be prevalent, and I remind every Alabamian to remain diligent – wear your mask, social distance and maintain all related protocols.”

The Governor’s Office said the governor has not been with Lt. Gov. Ainsworth in-person recently.