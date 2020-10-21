Nearly Half Million Dollars Grant to Macon Co. Schools

by Samantha Williams

Some good news for Macon County Schools: The school system was just awarded a $469,000 grant that will help enhance its virtual learning.

Remote learning: a challenge schools, students and families nationwide have had to adjust to as the new norm. But now, thanks to a USDA grant, things just got a bit savvier for Macon County: “…because we are a rural county, we scored higher. Not only are we rural, we’re poor,” John Curry, Macon County School’s Technology Director, said. “We scored higher. It allots for improved student communication and to have access to the same type of technology schools around us may n ot have.”

The nearly half a million dollars will provide at least 75% of classrooms in the district with interactive boards that allow students and teachers to better communicate. The 75 inch boards will have cameras on top, giving teachers more flexibility to move around the classroom: “There is a way that teachers can show students some type of activity while they can see each other.”

Curry said the possibilities for these new boards are endless. In addition, the grant is providing at least 25 new Mac Book Pros to select teachers plus training on how to use the new boards.

This isn’t the first time the school district has received a big grant. Back in 2014, each student was supplied with iPads from Apple and teachers got Mac Book laptops as well. Superintendent Dr. Jacqueline Brooks says when she heard the news, she said, ‘we did it again!”

“We have to continue our work and our efforts to continue to replenish our technology and to realize our technology vision long-term,” Superintendent Dr. Jacqueline Brooks told us.

“I’ve applied for several grants and didn’t get them,” Curry explained. “You have to keep trying until you hit that button that someone likes what you’re writing about.”

Curry said they hope to have the equipment rolled out by the end of the year.