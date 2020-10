Search For Missing Woman Underway in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are also looking for a missing woman who was last seen early this morning.

Authorities say 67-year-old Naomi Yates was last seen around South Union Street around 5 o’clock Tuesday morning.

She was wearing a black shirt with flower print and gray pants. Police say she has a condition that may impair her judgement.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Montgomery Police at (334) 625-2651.