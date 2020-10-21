Summer-Like Warmth Sticking Around

by Shane Butler



High pressure centered to our east is still keeping our weather rather quiet. An easterly wind flow around the high is sending clouds into the area but little in the way of rain. The clouds will start out thick early Thursday but give way to sunshine throughout the afternoon hours. This allows temps to warm into the lower to mid 80s. On Friday, a frontal boundary approaches from the northwest. At the same time, moisture surges northward from the gulf. These two combined will increase our chance for showers and storms Friday into Saturday. We go back into sunny and warm conditions Sunday into Monday. Another frontal boundary moves into the deep south Tuesday. Once again, our rain chances go up as this system passes through the area. A slight cool down may be moving into the region Wednesday. It’s just before another potential rain maker works into the area. Forecast confidence continues low on the setup for the mid and latter half of next week. Stay tuned.