Three Killed in Deadly Shootings in West Alabama

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Three people are killed — and three others are facing charges — following a deadly weekend in West Alabama.

“There were three murders in three different counties over the weekend.”

District Attorney Michael Jackson says the first murder happened on the 2000 block of Bienville Street in Selma.

Twenty-four year old Shajuan Rhodes was shot around 8 o’clock Saturday morning — and later died.

Twenty-two year old Chauncy Devon Smith of Selma — has been arrested in the case — and charged with capital murder.

“He was arraigned. Judge Pettaway left his bond at a no bond so he can’t get out,” said Jackson.

The second murder happened in Uniontown.

Authorities say 5 people were shot at a nightclub on County Road 1 early Sunday morning — when an argument between two groups of women escalated into a shootout.

“One person has died so far. That being the security guard from my understanding. And so, SBI is investigating.”

The third murder happened Saturday in Wilcox County.

Authorities say 32 year old Tineisha Pearson of Coy shot and killed 37 year old Detrick Grimes of Camden Saturday.

“Girlfriend kills her boyfriend, typical domestic violence situation,” Jackson said.

Pearson is charged with murder.

She’s being held in the Prince Arnold Detention Center — without bond.

Club owner — David Lewis was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the Uniontown shooting.

He’s now free on $60,000 dollars bond.