Warm And Somewhat Humid With A Few Showers Wednesday

by Ben Lang

It’s a mild, though somewhat warm and muggy morning across central and south Alabama. The sky remains mostly clear overhead, and there’s plenty of sunshine on tap this morning. Expect a partly cloudy sky during the afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid 80s again. A few showers are possible late this afternoon or early this evening, mainly in east Alabama. However, the vast majority of our area remains dry. Expect a partly cloudy night with lows only falling into the mid 60s.

Thursday features similar weather, with highs in the mid 80s and a partly cloudy sky. Again, isolated showers are possible, but most our our area stays dry. That pattern comes to an end Friday. Expect scattered showers and storms to form by the afternoon. Otherwise, Friday looks like another warm and muggy day with highs in the mid 80s. Friday’s increased rain chance is due in part to a cold front approaching from the northwest.

That front may stall and fizzle out north of our area. That means no cool-down for the weekend, with continued chances for rain. However, it won’t be a complete washout. We may see more clouds than sunshine. Expect highs in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Clouds and the chance for rain continue next week. Rain chances rise Tuesday as another front approaches our area. While this front has a better chance of moving through, there may be clouds and even some rain lingering behind it next Wednesday. The front may bring a cooldown, but through next Wednesday, looks like high temperatures still reach the low 80s.