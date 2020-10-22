Alabama National Fair Raises Money for Local Charities

by Kay McCabe

The Alabama National Fair wrapped up on Sunday, Oct. 18, with a successful turnout despite the pandemic and mother nature.

Things looked a little different this year, with no indoor activities, vendors, less rides, and limited attendance. Though, Garrett Coliseum was still open to nearly 7,000 residents each day.

The fair is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery and all the money raised will be donated to local charities and organizations around the River Region.

For more information click here.