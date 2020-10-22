ASU Students Hold Hurricane Relief Drive

by Samantha Williams

Alabama State University students worked Thursday to help bring some much-needed relief to hurricane victims in several states.

Following the damage of Hurricanes Laura, Sally and Delta, Alabama State University students put their heads together to figure out a way to help. That’s why Miss ASU, Yasmine Whitehurst, decided to head up the ASU Hurricane relief drive, teaming up with The Salvation Army.

Being from Shreveport, Louisiana, she said this mission is close to her heart: “We can just give them what they have been missing. Imagine having to come home and everything is just lost. They don’t have anything that they need to have. We just want to give back as much as we can since we are able to and just be able to be impactful to their lives right now.”

The drive lasted from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, accepting everything from bottled water, toiletries, cleaning supplies and medical kits just to name a few things. Whitehurst said by 6 p.m., she hopes the truck is packed full.

“I’m just glad we can find a way to give back to the community, even in the midst of a pandemic,” Whitehurst said.