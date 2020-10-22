“Bold, Beautiful and Beyond Cancer” Wig Giveaway

by Jerome Jones

Women suffering from health-related hair loss can get a complimentary wig this weekend.

Montgomery city councilman Oronde Mitchell, the American Cancer Society, Beauty and Beyond, The Strategic Group, Women of W.I.L.L., Young Men on A Mission, and the City of Montgomery Parks and Recreation organized the event.

The event is Saturday, October 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Armory Athletics, 1018 Madison Ave. in Montgomery.

There is limited seating capacity, and COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced.

To RSVP for this event, CLICK HERE.