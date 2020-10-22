Bush Hog Donates Big $$$ to Help Fight Cancer

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma manufacturing company makes a big donation to help the effort to fight breast cancer in Alabama.

A pink zero-turn mower — built by the Bush Hog company in Selma — is helping to mow down breast cancer. Thousands of dollars have been raised to fight disease — for a chance to win it.

Jerry Worthington is the president of the company.

“We show this pink zero-turn all over the country throughout the year. We also put it on our website as well. So, people can log in. They can buy tickets to get a chance to win online.”

The money collected is donated to the Joy to Life Foundation — an Alabama non-profit organization — that provides free breast cancer screenings and mammograms — to women across the state.

Joy Blondheim is the director and co-founder.

“We’re saving lives.” And we’re fighting to do that each and every day in this state,” she said.

“Most people that they serve can’t afford to go to the doctor — don’t have insurance to pay for the test. And we thought this was such a great organization that we could give back to the community,” said Worthington.

Worthington presented Joy to Life officials with a $10,000 dollar check Thursday — to help with the fight against breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

More information about the Joy to Life Foundation is available at liveheregivehere.org.