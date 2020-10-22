Bush Hog Donates Big $$$ to Help Fight Cancer

George McDonald,
Posted:
Updated:

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma manufacturing company makes a big donation to help the effort to fight breast cancer in Alabama.

Wal Jtlbushhog Fox PkgA pink zero-turn mower — built by the Bush Hog company in Selma — is helping to mow down breast cancer. Thousands of dollars have been raised to fight disease — for a chance to win it.

Jerry Worthington is the president of the company.

“We show this pink zero-turn all over the country throughout the year. We also put it on our website as well. So, people can log in. They can buy tickets to get a chance to win online.”

The money collected is donated to the Joy to Life Foundation — an Alabama non-profit organization — that provides free breast cancer screenings and mammograms — to women across the state.

Joy Blondheim is the director and co-founder.

“We’re saving lives.” And we’re fighting to do that each and every day in this state,” she said.

Wal Jtlbushhog Fox Pkg2“Most people that they serve can’t afford to go to the doctor — don’t have insurance to pay for the test. And we thought this was such a great organization that we could give back to the community,” said Worthington.

Worthington presented Joy to Life officials with a $10,000 dollar check Thursday — to help with the fight against breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

More information about the Joy to Life Foundation is available at liveheregivehere.org.

