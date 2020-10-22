One More Mainly Dry Day; Rain Chances Rise Friday

by Ben Lang

It’s another warm and muggy morning across central and south Alabama. However, the sky is mostly clear, which leads to plenty of sunshine through the morning. Expect a sun/cloud mix this afternoon, with a few showers possible late. Most locations remain dry, and any showers that form should be light and brief. Temperatures warm into the mid 80s in most location again today. Tonight looks dry, partly cloudy, and humid with lows in the mid 60s.

The humidity finally leads to a higher rain chance Friday. Expect scattered showers and storms to form by the afternoon, There will be dry spots at times, with some sun breaking through. That leads to afternoon highs still in the low to mid 80s. Some showers and storms could continue Friday night, with a partly cloudy sky otherwise. Lows only fall into the mid and upper 60s.

This weekend looks warm and humid, and definitely wetter than last weekend. However, it won’t be a total washout. Saturday features a better chance for showers and storms, with a scattered daytime coverage. Sunday features lingering showers and perhaps more clouds than sun in the wake of a weak front. Highs reach the low 80s each day, with lows only falling into the 60s.

Next week remains unsettled, with a couple more systems impacting us through Thursday. Monday features spotty showers and perhaps more clouds than sun. Another front heads our way Tuesday, leading to more widespread showers and maybe some storms. That front could push through our area, but may lift back north as a warm front by Thursday, as another system approaches from the west. It appears that system leads to a heightened rain chance next Thursday.