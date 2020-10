Pike Road Partners with Life South to Save Lives in the River Region

by Kay McCabe

The Town of Pike Road partnered with LifeSouth for a community blood drive in honor of the town’s founders’ week.

LifeSouth officials say the river region is in emergency need of blood donations and encourages everyone to donate if possible.

If you would like to donate blood please visit their donor center located at 4139 Carmichael Rd. or visit their website.