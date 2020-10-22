Scat’d Showers/Storms Friday & Saturday

by Shane Butler



High pressure continues to have a major influence on our weather. An easterly wind flow around the high is sending Atlantic moisture into the region. It shows up as clouds in the morning then scattered showers in the afternoon. The high will release its grip and allow a frontal boundary to work into the area Friday into Saturday. The extra lift from the front will kick off more scattered showers and storms. Despite clouds and rain activity, we still expect temps to manage lower to mid 80s for highs. We’re on the backside of the boundary Sunday into Monday. This puts us back into a sunny and warm pattern through at least Tuesday. Temps warm significantly with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s again. Another frontal system moves into the deep south around the middle of next week. Our rain chances go up and our temps come down. Showers and storms are likely Wednesday and Thursday. The frontal system pushes through and we’re back to sunny but cooler conditions next Friday.