FLOTUS Tweet Highlights Drug Prevention Program in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Dallas County program is getting props from First Lady Melania Trump — for it’s work steering kids away from drugs and alcohol.

Drug Free Communities of Dallas County is on a mission to stop drugs and alcohol from falling into the hands of children.

Director Jerria Martin says everyone involved in the program — is called a Hope Dealer.

“We are a substance abuse prevention coalition. We partner with every aspect of the community to keep our kids, our youth, ages 11 to 18 drug free,” said Martin.

One of the ways the program reaches out to kids — is by creating music videos — then posting them online.

“That’s our way of getting the message that we have to keep Selma drug-free because our children’s lives, their futures, their dreams, their hopes depend on it,” said Martin.

She said it was one of those videos that caught the attention of the First Lady — who then mentioned the program and the work it does — on social media.

“We were elated when we received an email that they were even interested in highlighting the work that we’re doing,” Martin said.

“And low and behold we looked at Twitter and also on her Facebook and First Lady Trump gave us a huge shout out to Selma and Dallas County and the Hope Dealers.”

@FLOTUS commended the group in a tweet Thursday morning — for a job well-done — as part of National Substance Abuse Prevention Month.

The first lady’s tweet was retweeted more than 2500 times — and got more than 13,000 likes.