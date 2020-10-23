MGMWERX Technology Showcase Scheduled for Next Tuesday

by Jamie Johnston

MGMWERX is hosting a technology showcase Tuesday.

The event will spotlight the newest innovative tools and techniques is distance education, including virtual and augmented reality learning and instruction tools.

The event is military focused, but Eric Gerritson with MGMWERXS says the technology can be utilized at any educational level. “This showcase is meant to bring together vendors, different companies, all small businesses. that are coming together to share and demonstrate different technology in the Air Force classroom. The instructors, students and the curriculum designers also to update their curriculum and support the 21st century learner.”

The event is being hosted at the squadron officer school on Maxwell Air Force Base from 8:30 am-12:30 pm, Tuesday, October 27

To register, click here.