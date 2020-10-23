More Widely Scattered Showers And Storms Friday And Saturday

by Ben Lang

Friday begins on a warm and muggy, though dry note across central and south Alabama. However, the humidity finally lends itself to a higher chance for rain. Expect scattered showers and some storms by this afternoon, with a mostly cloudy sky otherwise. Breaks of sunshine allow temperatures to warm into the low to mid 80s anyway. Some rain could linger into this evening, and could impact high school football games. Scattered showers could linger overnight too, with an otherwise mostly cloudy sky. Friday night lows fall into the mid 60s.

There may still be some showers around Saturday morning, with more showers and storms developing throughout the day. Saturday looks mostly cloudy and warm otherwise, with highs in the low 80s. Saturday night lows only fall into the mid 60s. Sunday looks less wet, but there could be more clouds than sunshine. Expect some scattered showers around on Sunday too.

Monday could feature some isolated showers, but looks like a drier day with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday doesn’t look as wet as it did previously, but showers remain possible. Wednesday into Thursday of next week feature another increase in rain chances. It appears as though a storm system develops to our west Wednesday, then swings our way Thursday. The system might be clearing our area to the east Friday, which could result in a drier day. The storm system could also push a cold front through our area, resulting in breezy and cooler weather next Friday. Time will tell.

The tropics feature hurricane Epsilon east of Bermuda, and a non-tropical area of low pressure in the western Caribbean. Epsilon is moving north this morning, and turns northeast this weekend away from the United States. We don’t need to worry about it. However, the National Hurricane center continues to increase the development chance on the Caribbean low. The 7AM Friday outlook increases the 5-day formation chance to 60%. It could drift towards the southern Gulf of Mexico early next week, so we’ll have to watch it closely.