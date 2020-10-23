Pay It Forward: Terry Oliver of Selma

by Jalea Brooks

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring Terry Oliver of Selma.

Whether its mowing others’ lawns, helping his elderly neighbors on trash day, or volunteering to help keep local storefronts litter-free, Terry Oliver often goes out of his way to perform random acts of service.

His desire to serve is what he would describe as a labor of love, but it doesn’t stop at community clean-up. Terry says he’d eventually like to start a mentoring program for teens and young men in Selma, in need of a positive influence.

For his efforts, The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are presenting him with $333 to continue making a difference. Thanks Terry for all that you do!