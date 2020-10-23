Showers & Storms Saturday

by Shane Butler



High pressure retreats farther to our east as a cold front moves into the area Saturday. Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout the day. Temps should still manage upper 70s to lower 80s for highs. The frontal boundary seems to linger nearby Sunday. This will cause clouds to hover overhead and temps are kept down a bit. We may only see highs in the mid 70s Sunday afternoon. We shift back into mostly sunny and warmer conditions Monday into Tuesday. Highs soar into the mid to upper 80s once again. Another frontal boundary moves into the deep south Wednesday. We expect showers and storms to work through the area. The rain/storm activity lingers into Thursday but clears out going into the following weekend. We will be on the backside of the frontal boundary. As a result, temps cool into the lower 70s for highs and lows drop into the upper 40s. Looks like some nice fall weather conditions just in time for Halloween.