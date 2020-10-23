Wetumpka Elementary Renames Building After Educational Figure

by Kay McCabe

Elmore County school officials honored the late Welton B. Doby by renaming their activity center after him on Friday, Oct. 23.

This comes 50 years after integration of Alabama schools made officials change the school’s original name, which was named after Mr. Doby, to what it is now, Wetumpka Elementary.

Former W. B. Doby students say they are proud of the renaming, “For the younger generation it is important,” says Andre Jackson, former Doby student, “that they realize that there are history makers we’re born and raised right here in Elmore county.”

The new building name will be unveiling soon.