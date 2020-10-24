Clouds Linger Sunday, Tropical Depression 28 A Threat Next Week

by Ben Lang

Tropical depression 28 formed in the west-central Caribbean sea Saturday afternoon. The National Hurricane center forecast track brings the center of the storm into the northern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday. While it could become a hurricane in the southern Gulf Tuesday, it’s forecast to weaken some on Wednesday as it approaches the coastline. A weaker system would be good news for the coast, and potentially our area. The forecast cone includes Alabama, and so direct impacts are definitely on the table, especially Wednesday and Thursday of next week. It’s too early determine specific impacts. Stay tuned for future forecast updates in the coming days.

It was a wet Saturday morning across central and south Alabama while a line of showers and storms moved west to east across our area. The rain was ahead of a cold front, which looks to remain draped across our area through Sunday. That should keep the sky more cloudy than sunny through the rest of the weekend. However, the heaviest rain appears over. Saturday night looks mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows fall into the mid 60s.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky Sunday, with highs only warming into the low to mid 70s. A handful of isolated showers are possible too, but these will be brief, light, and very spotty. Sunday night may remain mostly cloudy also, with lows mostly in the low to mid 60s.

The clouds break up a bit more Monday, though we could see a few light showers here or there. With the additional sunshine, afternoon highs are back in the low to mid 80s. Rain returns Tuesday, as tropical moisture from now Tropical Depression 28 starts streaming into our area. Showers and storms look even more widespread next Wednesday and Thursday, as our area could receive direct impacts from TD28. The storm may merge with a storm system by Thursday, which sweeps through and east of our area late Thursday. Right now, Friday through next weekend looks mainly dry and cooler. Expect highs in the 70s, with lows in the 50s.