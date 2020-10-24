LACEUP Highlights – Week Ten
AHSAA Football Scoreboard
Friday Results (includes Thursday’s scores)
CLASS 7A
Austin 49, Bob Jones 7
Daphne 50, Baker 25
Dothan 35, Smiths Station 31
Enterprise 38, Auburn 27
Fairhope 45, Alma Bryant 19
Grissom 31, Florence 6
Hewitt-Trussville 51, Oak Mountain 21
James Clemens 49, Albertville 7
Mary Montgomery 1, Davidson 0, forfeit
Prattville 31, Jeff Davis 14
Spain Park 35, Tuscaloosa County 34
Sparkman 48, Huntsville 13
Theodore 49, Foley 17
Thompson 39, Hoover 23
Vestavia Hills 45, Gadsden City 7
CLASS 6A
Athens 31, Decatur 17
Benjamin Russell 46, Calera 20
Blount 31, Gulf Shores 7
Briarwood Christian 28, Homewood 6
Carver-Montgomery 39, Russell County 0
Clay-Chalkville 49, Huffman 20
Cullman 30, Muscle Shoals 29
Eufaula 42, Sidney Lanier 6
Gardendale 1, Mortimer Jordan 0, forfeit
Hartselle 51, Buckhorn 13
Hazel Green 34, Columbia 6
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 33, Bessemer City 8
Hueytown 1, Paul Bryant 0, forfeit
Lee-Montgomery 33, Valley 7
Minor 22, Jackson-Olin 13
Mountain Brook 35, Chelsea 21
Northridge 26, McAdory 7
Opelika 35, Park Crossing 7
Oxford 49, Fort Payne 14
Pelham 41, Chilton County 7
Pell City 1, Scottsboro 0, forfeit
Pinson Valley 55, Jasper 33
Robertsdale 14, Baldwin County 6
Saraland 41, Citronelle 7
Shades Valley 50, Woodlawn 0
Spanish Fort 28, McGill-Toolen Catholic 21
Springville 35, Arab 34
Stanhope Elmore 23, Wetumpka 13
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 24, Leeds 9
Andalusia 1, Carroll 0, forfeit
Center Point 46, Corner 43
Central, Clay County 33, Tallassee 0
Central-Tuscaloosa 47, Sipsey Valley 0
Crossville 1, Douglas 0, forfeit
Demopolis 49, Selma 34
Fairfield 47, Cordova 0
Fairview 1, Sardis 0, forfeit
Faith Academy 33, B.C. Rain 0
Guntersville 59, West Point 28
Hayden 1, St. Clair County 0, forfeit
Headland 1, Charles Henderson 0, forfeit
Holtville 31, Sylacauga 27
Lawrence County 42, Brewer 8
Lincoln 20, Moody 13
Mae Jemison 20, Ardmore 14
Pacelli (GA) 28, Beauregard 0
Parker 50, Carver-Birmingham 14
Pike Road 35, Greenville 7
Ramsay 33, Pleasant Grove 26
Rehobeth 45, Northside Methodist 35
Russellville 41, Lee-Huntsville 0
Saint Paul’s Episcopal 29, LeFlore 0
Shelby County 34, Jemison 6
Talladega 66, Elmore County 29
UMS-Wright 40, Elberta 7
Wenonah 21, John Carroll Catholic 7
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 32, Bullock County 14
American Christian 49, West Blocton 14
Anniston 28, Cleburne County 0
Ashville 51, Fultondale 21
Bibb County 69, Holt 24
Brooks 30, Wilson 7
B.T. Washington 36, Ashford 8
Central-Florence 13, Deshler 12
Dale County 21, Straughn 15 (2 OT)
Etowah 1, Dora 0, forfeit
Good Hope 34, Oneonta 7
Gordo 1, Curry 0, forfeit
Haleyville 24, Oak Grove 0
Hamilton 14, Fayette County 2
Hanceville 36, Section 8
Handley 52, White Plains 0
Jackson 16, Escambia County 6
Jacksonville 30, Cherokee County 8
Madison Academy 47, St. John Paul II Catholic 13
Madison County 31, Westminster Christian 29
Montevallo 27, Dallas County 20
North Jackson 33, New Hope 28
Randolph 47, DAR 0
Saint James 35, Geneva 20
Saks 28, Hokes Bluff 7
Vigor 21, St. Michael Catholic 7
West Limestone 41, Priceville 14
West Morgan 1, Rogers 0, forfeit
Williamson 14, Mobile Christian 10
W.S. Neal 1, Opp 0, forfeit
CLASS 3A
Chickasaw 48, Escel 24
Clements 74, Elkmont 40
Dadeville 41, Beulah 0
Daleville 1, Providence Christian 0, forfeit
East Lawrence 31, Colbert Heights 15
Fyffe 54, Asbury 0
Geraldine 19, Collinsville 14
Hale County 42, Northside 21
Hillcrest-Evergreen 34, Cottage Hill Christian 14
Houston Academy 49, New Brockton 28
J.B. Pennington 38, Susan Moore 7
Montgomery Academy 36, Monroe County 6
Montgomery Catholic 52, Goshen 6
Oakman 1, Tarrant 0, forfeit
Ohatchee 56, Weaver 6
Phil Campbell 28, Danville 21
Piedmont 27, Walter Wellborn 21
Pike County 21, Reeltown 20
Plainview 54, Brindlee Mountain 7
Pleasant Valley 8, Glencoe 0
Slocomb 21, Wicksburg 20
Sylvania 43, East Limeston 40
Thomasville 46, Southside-Selma 6
Trinity Presbyterian 37, Childersburg 6
T.R. Miller 1, Flomaton 0, forfeit
Vinemont 38, Holly Pond 12
Winfield 1, Carbon Hill 0, forfeit
CLASS 2A
Abbeville 32, G.W. Long 13
Addison 49, Su lligent 0
Aliceville 39, Winston County 38
Ariton 40, Cottonwood 6
B.B. Comer 30, Randolph County 0
Central Coosa 1, Calhoun 0, forfeit
Clarke County 40, Satsuma 8
Cleveland 56, Sand Rock 13
Elba 40, Houston County 18
Geneva County 48, Zion Chapel 13
Hatton 56, Sheffield 6
Highland Home 42, Thorsby 14
Ider 48, Whitesburg Christian 30
Isabella 46, Luverne 41 (OT)
J.U. Blacksher 1, Greene County 0, forfeit
LaFayette 39, Vincent 19
Lamar County 19, Cold Springs 13
Lanett 48, Horseshoe Bend 6
Leroy 47, Washington County 14
Locust Fork 37, West End 17
Mars Hill Bible 77, Tharptown 0
North Sand Mountain 12, Falkville 7
Ranburne 27, Fayetteville 21
Red Bay 30, Colbert County 22
Spring Garden 1, Southeastern 0, forfeit
St. Luke’s Episcopal 49, Orange Beach 20
Tanner 50, Pisgah 26
Westbrook Christian 1, Gaston 0, forfeit
CLASS 1A
Berry 43, Meek 6
Brantley 52, Florala 36
Brilliant 21, Marion County 20
Cedar Bluff 47, Cooa Christian 20
Decatur Heritage 45, Hackleburg 30
Donoho 1, Talladega County Central 0, foreit
Georgiana 38, McKenie 33
Hubbertville 27, Lynn 21
Keith 32, J.F. Shields 0
Linden 47, Central-Hayneville 6
Loachapoka 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit
Maplesville 57, Autaugaville 14
Marengo 1, Ellwood Christian 0, forfeit
Millry 51, McIntosh 22
Notasulga 35, Verbena 7
Phillips 41, Vina 12
Raglsnd 27, Victory Christian 14
BivtoryRed Level 8, Pleasant Home 6
Samson 21, Keith 14
Sweet Water 1, Choctaw County 0, forfeit
Valley Head 41, Sumiton Christian 6
Waterloo 52, Cherokee 0
Winterboro 25, Woodland 15
Woodville 54, Appalachian 20
Replacement Non-Counter Games
Etowah 33, Sweet Water 20
Hayden 35, Winfield 27
Navarre (FL) 16, Andalusia 14
Pell City 24, Crossville 6
Spring Garden 44, West Morgan 22