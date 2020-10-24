One Dead Following Shooting in Lee County

by Samantha Williams

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 8000 block of US Hwy 29 North at about 8:30 Friday night in reference to shots fired.

When deputies and EMS arrived, they discovered of Valley dead. Authorities say it appears that Schwarz was shot and sustained other injuries.

There was a gathering at the home Schwarz was at when an argument ensued. Schwarz left the residence and later returned, firing a weapon at the people inside the home.

Gunfire was exchanged, and authorities believe Schwarz shot in that exchange.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced Schwarz dead at the scene. Schwarz’s body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office of the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

If anyone has any information concerning the case, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867), or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339. You can remain anonymous.