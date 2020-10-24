Three People Hurt in Troy Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight.

Police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Creekside Way. Officers responded at 12:46 a.m.

Three males were injured in the gunfire, according to police. Two of them were treated and released from Troy Regional Medical Center while the third was taken to a Montgomery hospital with life threatening injuries.

If you have a tip to help investigators, call Troy police at (334) 566-0500 or call the secret witness line at (334) 566-5555.