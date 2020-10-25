18th Annual Drug Take Back Event in Montgomery

by Samantha Williams

The Attorney General’s Office, DEA, and Montgomery police held it’s 18th annual drug take back event Saturday.

People were encouraged to drop off any old or unused prescription medicines. These items were boxed and will be destroyed by the local DEA.

There were 10 active sites in Montgomery County. Last year, more than 2 million pounds of medicines were destroyed.

These drop offs are intended to help keep unwanted pills from children, animals and adults… and also provide a free and safe way to get rid of them.

The one day event is held twice a year, both April and October.