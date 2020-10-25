Botox for Breast Cancer Awareness

by Samantha Williams

The River Region Facial Plastics teamed with the American Cancer Society Saturday to help in the fight against breast cancer.

The River Region Facial Plastics at Jackson Clinic held a Botox for Breast Cancer event to benefit the American Cancer Society and its mission to help women and men battling breast cancer.

The event was held at the Jackson Hospital clinic at River Region Facial Plastics.

Botox cost $12 per unit with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.

“This is exactly why you go through medical school… why you go through all those years of schooling and training. It’s really being able to give back to the community, to the people you take care of, and just try to make a difference in the world. Even if it’s just a small one, or hopefully a big one, either way making a positive impact in people’s lives,” Dr. Blake Raggio with Facial Plastic and Reconstruction at Jackson Clinic said.

“For the women of America, we felt we needed to challenge ourselves to provide some funding to continue in that march against its cure,” Dr. Thomas Cawthon with Jackson Clinic said.

Doctors donated time to help out the cause. They ended up raising $6,000.