Driver Killed in Tuskegee Wreck

Tuskegee police say one person was killed in a wreck this morning.

Police say 29-year-old Kyla Marie Jones of Tuskegee was killed in the wreck, which happened just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of West Montgomery Highway and Reed Avenue.

Police say Jones apparently lost control and struck a tree.

Investigators say speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Police are asking for witnesses to contact the Tuskegee Police Department at (334) 727-0200.