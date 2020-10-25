Driver Killed in Tuskegee Wreck
Tuskegee police say one person was killed in a wreck this morning.
Police say 29-year-old Kyla Marie Jones of Tuskegee was killed in the wreck, which happened just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of West Montgomery Highway and Reed Avenue.
Police say Jones apparently lost control and struck a tree.
Investigators say speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Police are asking for witnesses to contact the Tuskegee Police Department at (334) 727-0200.