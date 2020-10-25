Police Searching for Girls Last Seen in Eclectic Area

by Alabama News Network Staff

Police in Sheridan, Indiana, need your help in finding two girls last seen in the Eclectic area.

Investigators say 12-year-old Savannah Mirrah Mills and 10-year-old Racheal Maria Mills were taken from their home in Sheridan.

They were last seen on October 24, 2020 around 10 p.m. in the Eclectic area with their non-custodial mother, Dona Garcia.

They may be traveling in a 2005 blue Ford Explorer, with Alabama tag 5040BD4.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Savannah and Racheal Mills, please contact the Sheridan Police Department at (317) 773-1282 or call 911.