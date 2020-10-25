Two Missing Girls From Indiana Last Seen in Eclectic Saturday Night

by Samantha Williams

1/2 Rachael Mills Rachael Mills

2/2 Savannah Mills Savannah Mills



The Sheridan Police Department in Indiana is asking for your help finding Savannah Mirrah Mills, 12-year-old white female, and Racheal Maria Mills, 10-year-old white female.

They were taken from their home in Sheridan, Indiana and last seen on October 24, 2020 around 10 p.m. in the Eclectic, Alabama area. They were seen with their non-custodial mom, Dona Garcia.

They may be traveling in a 2005 blue Ford Explorer with an Alabama tag 5040BD4.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Savannah and Racheal Mills, contact the Sheridan Police Department at (317) 773-1282 or call 911.