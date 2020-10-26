Deadline to Vote Absentee This Week

by Alabama News Network Staff

A record 200,000 Alabamians have already voted by absentee ballot in the November election.

Secretary of State John Merrill said today that over 271,000 absentee ballots have been requested, and over 206,000 of those ballots have been returned. Merrill said that is a record number.

Alabama does not technically have early voting, but people can cast absentee ballots by mailing them in or filling them out at local elections offices. Election officials in some counties opened courthouses on Saturday for in-person absentee ballot voting.

The deadline to request your ballot is on October 29. If you’re sending that ballot back by mail, it has to the postmarked no later than November 2 and received by noon on November 3

If you’re handing delivering the ballot, it has to be in to the election manager by 5 pm on November 2.