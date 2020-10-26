Free Flu Shots Provided This Week

by Alabama News Network Staff

Eastdale Mall and the Alabama Department of Public Health are teaming up for a drive-up flu vaccination clinic this Thursday.

It’ll take place from 9 am to 4:30 pm in the mall parking lot.

You can also get your flu shot inside the mall at a station near the food court. This vaccination event is for people 19-years-old or older and you do not need an appointment.

It is free to get the flu shot, but you do need to wear a face mask. Organizers also say you should wear short-sleeves.