Local Youth Organization Raises $20,000 in Golf Tournament

by Kay McCabe

That’s My Child (TMC) hosted its first-ever charity golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 26.

The inaugural tournament saw over 60 participants swinging in the tournament. The money raised is used to help the organization with its youth’s needs for success.

Despite the pandemic and weather related issues, officials say they had an overwhelming out of people in the river region ready to show their support.

That’s My Child raised $20,000 in their inaugural golf tournament.

For more information on That’s My Child visit here.