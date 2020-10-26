MPS Releases Weekly COVID-19 Numbers

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools is now releasing data showing the number of new positive COVID-19 cases in each school.

The total number for each school include both employees and students who notified MPS that they tested positive for the virus.

The system says the data is reported by the schools at the end of each school days and is provided to the public every Friday.

Due to federal privacy laws and HIPPA, MPS says it will not identify the names of individuals who have tested positive and will not share information that may allow others to be able to identify those individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19.

MPS says if someone was in direct contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, MPS families and employees will receive a letter notifying them of potential exposure and include recommendations on what to do next.

MPS is urging individuals to still wear their masks, practice safe social distancing and follow healthy hygiene routines.

For the current list of positive COVID-19 cases within the system, visit the MPS website.