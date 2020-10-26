Tuskegee University President Takes Second Medical Leave

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee University says its president will take a second medical leave of absence starting this month.

The university says Lily D. McNair will be on a six-month medical leave effective October 30. Dr. Charlotte P. Morris, former associate dean of the university’s Brimmer College of Business and Information Science, will serve as interim president.

“We fully support Dr. McNair’s decision to take the time she needs to take care of herself,” said Norma Clayton, chair of the Tuskegee University Board of Trustees. “Her leadership is critical to our plans to continue to move the institution to greater heights. We wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to her being back with us soon.”

This is the second leave of absence McNair has taken. In January 2020, McNair took a medical leave that lasted until mid-May.