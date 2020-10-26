UPDATE: Police Still Searching for Two Missing Indiana Girls Last Seen in Elmore County

by Jerome Jones

Law Enforcement Agencies in the river region and tri-county area are searching 12 year old Savannah Mills and her sister 10 year old Racheal.

The girls’ biological father alerted police that the sisters had been taken by their non-custodial mother Donna Garcia, and may be head to Alabama.

Police followed the tip and tracked the girls to a location on Highway 9 in Elmore county.

At the residence police confirmed that the girls were indeed at that location earlier that Saturday night.

On Monday, a tip lead police to a residence in Autauga County, where an investigation turned up no new evidence.

Police say the non-custodial mother is dating a man named Jonathan Harris and his mother lives in Elmore County, that’s why the girls are in Alabama.

The girls are believed to be in a blue 2005 Ford Explorer with Alabama Tag 5040bd4.

If you have information that could help police find the girls, call Elmore Co. Sheriff’s Office at 334-567-5546 or Autauga Cp. Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500.

