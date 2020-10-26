Zeta Impacts Wednesday Into Thursday

by Shane Butler



Another tropical system poses a threat to our area later this week. Hurricane Zeta will make landfall along the LA gulf coast Wednesday. It weakens as it heads our way but several impacts will be felt here Wednesday night into Thursday. We expect heavy rain with 2 to 4 inches possible. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 with gust 30 to 40 mph. Isolated tornadoes will be possible as well. The remnants of Zeta will move quickly to our northeast and we expect improving weather conditions Friday. High pressure settles over us and we go back to sunny but cooler temperatures. Daytime highs hover in the lower 70s while overnight lows bottom out in the upper 40s to lower 50s over the upcoming weekend. Our weather shifts into a quieter pattern going into the following work week. A mainly dry stretch of weather is expected well into the week.