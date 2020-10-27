Alabama Judge Apologizes for Calling Governor Ivey “MeMaw” in Court Order

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Mobile County judge has apologized for calling the state’s female governor “MeMaw” in a court order he issued earlier this year to cancel a hearing due to Alabama’s stay-at-home order.

Acoording to reports, Mobile County Circuit Court Judge James Patterson made the comment in an April order he sent to parties involved in a civil negligence case. Patterson wrote that it was better to not hold virtual hearings because it may require someone without access to technology “to leave home and violate Gov. MeMaw’s order.” He apologized to Gov. Kay Ivey 12 days later.

Ivey’s spokesperson says that the governor has accepted the apology.