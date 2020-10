Autauga County BOE Names New Superintendent

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Autauga County School Board has selected a new superintendent.

School board member Mark Hindman confirmed to Alabama News Network that Timothy Tidmore will be taking over after Spence Agee leaves at the end of the year.

Tidmore comes from the Albertsville City School District where he is currently the Deputy Superintendent for Federal Programs and Student Services.

The board voted unanimously to hire Tidmore as the school system’s next leader.