Health Officials Give Recommendations for Safe Halloween

by Kay McCabe

With Halloween just a few days away and the pandemic still among us, most parents are wondering “is it safe for my child to trick-or-treat?”

Though several annual events like, pumpkin patches, hayrides, and haunted houses have been cancelled, health officials say there are still ways to enjoy your Halloween. “Wearing a face mask, goof hygiene, good sanitation,” says Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama State Health Officer, “are all ways to stay safe and still have a good Halloween this year.”

There are still Halloween related events happening in the River Region, visit here for more.