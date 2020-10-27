Millbrook Police Search for Suspects in Walmart Felony Theft Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook police are searching for a man and woman wanted in connection to a felony theft investigation.

On March 15, a man and woman entered the Walmart in Millbrook, selected items, and put them in a shopping cart. The items totaled $1,124. The suspects then pushed the items out the store to a nearby car and left. The car is believed to be a Toyota Camry.

If you have any information to help police make an arrest in the investigation, call (334)285-5639 or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP. Your tip may lead to a CASH REWARD.