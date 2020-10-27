Millbrook Police Searching for Felony Theft Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a theft at a local Walmart. They are searching for the identify of two women wanted for felony theft.

According to police reports, two unidentified women entered the Walmart in Millbrook and stole and unspecified amount of merchandise. The theft occurred on July 25.

If you have any information to help police make an arrest in the investigation, call the police at (334)285-6832 or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP. Your tip may lead to a CASH REWARD.