Montgomery and Religious Leaders Encourage Voters to Turn Over Ballots

by Kay McCabe

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, several Montgomery and religious leaders met at the state’s capitol to encourage voters to vote for Amendment 382.

If the referendum is passed, it would increase Montgomery’s millage tax from the state’s minimum of ten mills to over 18 mills. Officials say that could generate 33 million more dollars for the school system.

Election day is Nov. 3rd, and the tax can be found on the backside of the ballot.