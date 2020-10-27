Will President Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee Impact the Election?

by Jerome Jones

The nomination, appointment, and confirmation of Amy Cohen Barrett was seen as a political power grab to some people.

Democrats are against the appointment to the Supreme Court, because it happened so close to Election Day.

So, close in fact that no other Supreme Court Justice has ever been appointed to the court so close to an election.

In 2016, President Obama was faced with a similar situation when he nominated a Supreme Court Justice leading up to Election Day.

The Republican Senate refused to honor Obama’s nomination of a well qualified justice.

The Constitution states that a President is at liberty to nominate a Supreme Court Justice for the entirety of a 4 year term.

Political analyst Steve Flowers says President Trumps opportunity to appoint Supreme Court Justices, was pivotal in carrying Evangelical Right-Wing State like Alabama in 2016, and may influence the 2020 election.

“Whether Trump wins or loses next Tuesday, he has a legacy. He’s had there Supreme Court Justices,” said Flowers.

Republicans now hold 6 of the 9 seats on the Supreme Court, and President Trump’s Justices will influence American Democracy for decades to come.

Flowers does say, however, that Barrett is well qualified for the position.

“She has the perfect background intellectually and every where else to be a great asset to the Supreme Court,” said Flowers.

Amy Cohen Barrett is the 115th Supreme Court Justice.

President Donald Trump has now appointed three judges to the highest court in the county.

Supreme Court Justices serve a life time term.